MTN Nigeria, MRS Oil, and International Breweries are stocks to watch this week

This week’s stocks to watch list for this week include MTN Nigeria, MRS Oil, and International Breweries. The companies made the cut due to their capital market activities.

Ripples Nigeria stocks watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

MTN Nigeria

The telecommunications company has announced that it will award shareholders incentive shares for participating in the share offer of January 2022 and holding on to the stake throughout last year.

MTN’s incentive shares will increase shareholders’ investment value after they could only record 18.13 per cent growth last year, compared to the 87.05 per cent growth Airtel shareholders recorded during the same period.

The compensation is expected to lift the mood of investors towards MTN Nigeria’s share in the stock market and encourage shareholders to hold on to their stake, preventing sell off that could further cause investment loss to its shareholders.

MRS Oil

Shareholders of MRS Oil saw their investment grow by 13.48 per cent after five days of trading in the Nigerian stock exchange.

This was enough to make MRS Oil one of the top five best performing stocks in the capital market, raising the cost of the share to N16 per cent on Friday, from the N14.10kobo it opened last week’s trading with.

While this indicates high confidence in MRS Oil in the capital market, note that the growth in shareholders’ investment could also trigger a sell-off among profit-takers, so investors need to trade cautiously when the trading session opens this week.

International Breweries

The story was different for International Breweries shareholders, as they lost 7 per cent of their investment in the alcoholic company.

With the brewer making it into the top five losers last week, investors need to trade with caution before betting on International Breweries this week, as the sell-off experienced last week could flow into this week.

Although, the price of the brewer’s share falling to N4.65kobo from N5 opens the door for capital market investors to buy the dip and position for a bullish period.

