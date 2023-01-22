Stock Roundup: Investors trade N15.6bn worth of shares, Int’l Energy, MRS lead gainers

Investors in the Nigerian capital market traded 1.241 billion shares valued at N15.668 billion in 18,560 deals this week.

However, this fell short of 1.286 billion shares worth N29.634 billion that exchanged hands in 19,816 deals the previous week.

Top NGX performing sector

The Financial Services Industry topped the list as investors traded 1.010 billion shares valued at N5.924 billion in 9,165 deals.

The Conglomerates Industry followed with 46.761 million shares worth N112.918 million traded by shareholders in 641 deals.

The Consumer Goods Industry where investors traded 42.121 million shares valued at N2.134 billion in 2,886 deals completed the list.

Top three equities

Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc, Sterling Bank Plc, and Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc are the top three equities by the measure of volume.

READ ALSO: Stocks to watch: Major blow to Access Holdings revenue, Oando disappoints investors

According to trading data released by the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), investors in the three companies traded 605.879 million shares worth N2.120 billion in 1,631 deals this week.

As a result, Veritas Kapital, Sterling Bank, and GTCO accounted for 48.82 percent and 13.53 percent of the total equity turnover by volume and value respectively during the period.

Top five gainers of the week

International Energy Insurance gained N0.11kobo close the week at N0.49kobo per share as against the previous N0.38kobo per share.

MRS Oil’s share rose to N16 per share from N14.10 kobo per share after gaining N1.90 kobo.

NAHCO’s share price rose by N0.90kobo to end the week with N7.90kobo, up from N7:00 per share posted last week.

Sunu Assurance Nigeria’s share value appreciated by 12.12 percent to move from N0.33kobo to N0.37kobo per share.

Abbey Mortgage Bank’s share closed the week at N1.68kobo per share from N1.53kobo per share, appreciating by N0.15kobo.

Top five losers of the week

Livestock Feeds lost N0.18 kobo to drop from N1.30 kobo to N1.12 kobo per share.

C&I Leasing’s share price dipped by N0.35kobo to close at N3.15kobo as against the opening price of N3.50kobo per share.

UPDC Plc’s share price was down by N0.10 kobo dropping from N1.04 kobo to N0.94 kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance’s share price dropped from N0.28kobo to N0.26 per share after shedding 7.14 percent during trading.

International Breweries’ share price fell from N5 to N4.65kobo per share after losing N0.35kobo in five days.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now