NGX: UPDC REIT, MRS lead gainers as investors make N183.7bn

The Nigerian capital market ended trading with N28.70 trillion on Tuesday.

The figure was 0.64 percent or N183.7 billion higher than the N28.52 trillion posted by the capital market on Monday.

Also, the All-Share Index was up by 337.27 basis points, rising from 52,364.04 to 52,701.31 after eight hours of trading today.

On the trading floor, 228.48 million shares valued at N4.44 billion exchanged hands in 3,681 deals on Tuesday,

However, this fell short of the 198.70 million shares worth N2.94 billion traded by shareholders in 5,072 deals the previous day.

UPDC REIT led the gainers’ list with a N0.30kobo rise in share price, moving from N3 to N3.30kobo per share.

MRS gained N1.40kobo to move from N14.10kobo to N15.50kobo per share.

Chellarams’ share value was up by N0.12kobo to end trading at N1.33kobo from N1.21kobo per share.

Sunu Assurance’s shares traded upward by 8.82 percent to rise from N0.34kobo to N0.37kobo per share.

McNichols gained 7.02 percent to close at N0.61kobo, above its opening price of N0.57kobo per share.

UPDC topped the losers’ table after shedding 6.93 percent to drop from N1.01 to N0.94kobo per share.

Geregu Power’s share price dropped by N10 to end trading at N139 from N149 per share.

Linkage Assurance lost 6.38 percent to end trading with N0.44kobo from N0.47kobo per share.

Royal Exchange lost 5.26 percent to drop from N0.95kobo to N0.90kobo per share.

PZ’s share price dropped from N10.55kobo to N10 per share after losing N0.55kobo during trading.

Sterling Bank led the day’s trading with 76.73 million shares valued at N118.90 million.

Chams Holding traded 17.56 million shares worth N5.17 million.

GTCO sold 16.75 million shares worth N401.98 million.

Zenith Bank followed with 11.32 million shares valued at N276.03 million, while Royal Exchange traded 10.65 million shares valued at N9.34 million.

