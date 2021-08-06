Mysterious fish with ‘human-like teeth’ caught in US (PHOTO)

A mysterious fish with human-like teeth has been caught in the United States.

The fisherman, Nathan Martin, from South Mills, made the unlikely catch while fishing with his brother in North Carolina on August 2.

The fish which is now on display has attracted tourists’ attention.

It has two incisors and five rows of molar teeth, just like a human being.

Martin said he had been hoping to catch a sheepshead but was shocked to find it had “a mouth full of teeth.”

“It’s a very good fight when you’re fighting on the line. It’s a really good catch and it tastes very good,” he told journalists.

READ ALSO: US creates 9.5m jobs in July as unemployment rate drops to 5.4%

A photo of the catch was shared on Facebook with the hashtag #bigteethbigtimes which elicited diverse responses on the social media platform.

This is not the only time a fish has been caught with what appears to be human teeth.

Russian fisherman Aleks Korobov confounded Ichthyologists in 2014 after he caught a terrifying looking fish with teeth similar to human.

Ichthyology is the branch of zoology devoted to the study of fish.

Korobov, who hails from Arkhangelsk in North-West Arkhangelsk Oblast district of Russia, caught the creature on a fishing trip along the Northern Dvina River.

fish

Join the conversation

Opinions