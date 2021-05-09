N496bn collected as VAT in Q1, as 15 sectors generate negative post | Ripples Nigeria

Business
N496bn collected as VAT in Q1, as 15 sectors generate negative post
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Saturday revealed that the total sum of N496.39 billion was generated as Value Added Tax (VAT) in the first quarter of 2021.
According to the bureau, N224.85 billion was generated as non-import VAT locally, while N171.66 billion was generated as non-import VAT for foreign.
It added that the balance of N99.88 billion was generated as Nigeria Customs Service-import VAT.
While the total amount generated in first quarter represented a 9.17 per cent increase from the previous quarter in 2020, a sectoral analysis shows only 13 sectors recorded a growth and the 15 others posted a decline in the amount generated.
The highest positive growth from Q4 2020, was recorded by States ministries and parastals (59%) in VAT collection from the previous quarter.
Read also: Nigerians paid more for kerosene, cooking gas in March – NBS
Pioneering sector 58.53 percent negative growth from the previous quarter was the biggest slump in VAT generated among the sectors listed.
However, in value terms, NBS said that manufacturing generated the highest amount of VAT – N49.41 billion – closely followed by professional services which generated N42.50 billion.
“State ministries and parastatals generated N26.96 billion, while mining generated the least with N48.36 million.
According to NBS, mining is closely followed by pioneering and textile with N77.01 million, and garment industry with N289.41 million.”
VAT is a consumption tax which is administered by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and in January 13, 2020, was increased to 7.5 per cent.
By David Ibemere…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Aguero misses penalty as late Chelsea winner makes Man City wait for title
Manchester City will have to wait a little longer before lifting their third Premier League title in four seasons after...
Barca, Atletico stalemate at Camp Nou keeps La Liga title race wide open
As the La Liga title race toughens up, top-of-table clubs, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid both played a goalless draw at...
Bayern emerge Bundesliga champions for ninth consecutive season
Bayern Munich have emerged champions of the German Bundesliga for the ninth consecutive season after results at the weekend went...
Rooney optimistic about next season after Derby survive on dramatic final day
Wayne Rooney’s Derby County escaped relegation from the English Championship after a dramatic 3-3 home draw with Sheffield Wednesday on...
Neymar eyes more trophies with PSG, extends contract until 2025
Brazil forward, Neymar has penned a contract extension with French champions Paris Saint-Germain to stay until the 2024-25 season. Neymar,...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...
Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Paystack launches venture...
Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...
Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services
The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...
OceanHub Africa accelerator selects six ocean-minded entrepreneurs. One other thing and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. OceanHub Africa accelerator...