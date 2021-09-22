Business
Naira bounces back against U.S dollars at official market
The Nigerian currency bounced back at the official market against the United States dollars despite a significant increase in the demand for foreign currencies.
Data obtained from FMDQ securities showed that the Investors and Exporters (I&E) segment of the foreign exchange (forex) market on Tuesday, September 21 closed at N413.28/$1.
This represents a 40 kobo or 0.10 per cent gain against the greenback yesterday when compared to the N413.68/$1 it closed on Monday.
During the trade, a turnover of $200.65 million was recorded at the session as against the $91.23 million achieved at the preceding day, indicating a surge of $109.42 million or 119.9 per cent.
Read also: CBN orders traders, others to accept e-Naira, highlights benefits of digital currency
The local currency was able to withstand the pressure because of the sufficient supply of FX to the market by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) which is making efforts to stabilise the space.
Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria has revealed that in an effort to defend the Naira in April, the country’s external reserves depleted by 2.4 percent in April 2021.
CBN in its latest economic report for April, noted that the decline in inflow constrained foreign exchange market liquidity and exacerbated demand pressure hence the need for intervention in the forex market.
Join the conversation
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...