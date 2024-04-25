Naira Watch
Naira depreciates further, trades at ₦1,308 at official window
The naira continued its slump against the American dollar for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday April 24, 2024 at the official window as the domestic currency traded at N1,308.52/$1.
This is according to data sourced from the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) window.
At the end of trading on Wednesday, the naira lost N8.52 against the dollar when compared to the previous exchange rate of N1,301/$1 on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
The intra-day high and low recorded during the day were N1,367/$1 and N1,098 /$1 respectively, representing a lean spread of N269\$1.
READ ALSO:Naira down by 5.3%, exchanges for N1,300/$ at official market
Similarly, the naira slumped against the dollar at the parallel market for the fifth consecutive day to trade at N1,300/$1 representing a loss of N25 when compared to the N1,275/$1 it traded the previous day.
Similarly, the naira lost against the pound. The domestic currency depreciated by N50 against the British Pound to trade at N1,580\£1 as against the previous trading price of N1,530/£1 representing a loss of N50 for the local currency,
The Canadian dollar however closed flat against the naira to trade at N1,000| CA$1 same as the previous trading day rate of N1,000| CA$1.
The Euro also gained against the naira to trade at ₦1,370/€1 as against the rate of ₦1,320/€1 the previous trading rate indicating a gain of N50 for the European currency.
By: Babajide Okeowo
