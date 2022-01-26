Naira Watch
Naira records gain after two days of losses
After two consecutive days of losses, the Naira recorded a gain against the Dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) segment of the foreign exchange market on Tuesday.
FMDQ securities reports that Naira appreciated by 5 kobo or 0.01 per cent to close at N416.33/$1 on Tuesday compared with N416.38/$1 of the preceding session.
This happened as the participants at the market traded $95.52 million deals which was 30.2 per cent or $41.38 million lower than the $136.9 million achieved on Monday.
Read also: Naira drops in value to dollar at official market
At the interbank market, the domestic currency continued its depreciation against the American currency at the interbank segment of the market, losing 18 kobo yesterday to trade at N415.62/$1 in contrast to the previous day’s value of N415.64/$1.
But the Nigerian currency appreciated against the Pound Sterling at the same market segment on Tuesday by N1.83 to trade at N558.86/£1 compared with Monday’s N560.69/£1 and against the Euro, the Naira gained N1.29 to sell for N468.71/€1 compared to N470/€1 of the preceding session.
At the black market, Naira to dollar exchange dropped to N575/$1.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...