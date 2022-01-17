Naira records marginal gain as demand for dollar drops

Nigerian currency at the official market made a marginal gain to the US dollar amid a reduced demand for foreign exchange.

Data from FMDQ showed that the Nigerian currency recorded a marginal gain to close last trading day N416 to a dollar at the Investors and Exporters Window.

This implied a 0.06 per cent or 50 kobo appreciation when compared to the N416.50/$1 it closed on Thursday, 13 January 2022.

The strengthening of Naira happened on the back of a 28.7 percent or $49.59 million drop in forex demand.

Read also: Naira fails to sustain gain, falls to N416/$1

Data showed that transactions worth $123.4 million were carried out on Friday compared with the $172.99 million recorded at the previous session.

However, at the interbank window of the market, CBN data showed the Naira was unchanged in rate at N414.79/$1.

In the same vein, the domestic currency closed flat against the Pound Sterling on Friday at N565.57/£1 and also remained at N475.22 against the Euro.

Black market traders kept the exchange rate at N570 at the close of business on Friday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now