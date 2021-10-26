Business
Naira remains at 415.07 to $1 as demand pressure eases
The Naira remained unchanged against the United States Dollar after Monday trading activities at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window.
Data obtained from FMDQ securities showed the Nigerian currency closed on Monday, at N415.07/$1 for a third consecutive trading day.
The stability was maintained by the Naira as pressure coming from the demand for FX at the market segment eased yesterday amid the launch of eNaira.
During the trading session on Monday, the value of transaction at the FX window stood at $90.36 million as against the $240.97 million achieved at the previous trading day, indicating a decline by 62.5 per cent or $150.61 million.
Read also: Naira extends gain at official market, as foreign reserve crosses $40bn mark
However, at the interbank segment of the market, the domestic currency depreciated further.
Data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria showed Naira dropped in value by 3 kobo to the U.S dollar to exchange at N410.99/$1 compared to N410.96/$1 it traded last Friday.
While at the black market, traders dropped their rate N560 to a dollar on Monday, according to traders who spoke to Ripples Nigeria at Surulere and Ikeja.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...