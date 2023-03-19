Business
Naira scarcity to persist, as CBN removes N2.3tn from circulation
As Nigerians battle with Naira scarcity, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) continues to mop up currency in circulation, leaving the economy with N982.09 billion, according to data obtained from the financial regulator on Sunday.
At the end of October 2022, Naira in circulation was N3.29 trillion before the CBN began its Naira redesign policy, which resulted in the scarcity of banknotes.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the central bank complained about the currency in circulation, with CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, attributing it to soaring inflation.
In the last week of October, Emefiele announced that the CBN would begin to mop up the funds to reduce the amount of cash in circulation.
Part of its strategy to reduce cash in circulation includes redesigning the old N200, N500 and N1,000 notes, with the new banknotes released in December 2022, while the old notes were phased out on 10 February 2023.
Read also:CBN holds back approval for Ecobank’s subsidiary company
Despite the Supreme Court’s ruling on February 8, 15 and 22, that the old Naira notes remain legal, the central bank continued to mop up the old Naira in circulation, removing N2.3 trillion from circulation between October 2022 and February 2023, while printing less new notes.
This was one of the factors that extended the scarcity of the Naira and have also prolonged it into March despite the Supreme Court judgement on March 3, 2023, that the old Naira remain legal until December 31, 2023.
Between October last year and February 2023, the cash in circulation dropped by 70.14 per cent to N982.09 billion from N3.29 trillion.
With the cash in circulation dropping and the currency in commercial banks’ vaults or that of the CBN rising, Nigerians can still not access money deposited in their accounts despite the ruling that the new and old notes should co-exist for 10 months.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...