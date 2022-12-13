Naira slides further against dollar by 0.09%

The Naira exchanged at N446.38 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday.

This means that the Naira depreciated by 0.09 percent compared with the N446 it was exchanged for the United States currency on Monday.

The open indicative rate closed at N445.40 to the dollar on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Again, Naira declines against US dollar

The N452/$ exchange rate was the highest recorded during the day’s trading before it settled at N446.38.

A total of N72.15 million was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now