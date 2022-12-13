Business
Naira slides further against dollar by 0.09%
The Naira exchanged at N446.38 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday.
This means that the Naira depreciated by 0.09 percent compared with the N446 it was exchanged for the United States currency on Monday.
The open indicative rate closed at N445.40 to the dollar on Tuesday.
The N452/$ exchange rate was the highest recorded during the day’s trading before it settled at N446.38.
A total of N72.15 million was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday.
