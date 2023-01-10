Naira Watch
Naira stable across market as cash withdrawal policy takes off
The Naira was relatively stable against the United States Dollar in the different segments of the foreign exchange (forex) market on Monday.
This happened as the new cash withdrawal policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), commenced on the same day.
Many traders chose not to act as they observed how the cash withdrawal policy would affect the demands for dollars and other foreign currencies.
Data from FMDQ securities showed that in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) segment of the market, the exchange rate of the Nigerian Naira to the greenback remained unchanged yesterday at N461.67/$1.
READ ALSO:Nigerian govt explains ink stains from new naira notes
The market recorded low demand for forex, as the turnover stood at $47.13 million.
At the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) window of the FX market Naira gained N2 to trade at N768/$1 compared with last Friday’s rate of N770/$1.
Also, in the parallel market, the Nigerian currency closed flat against its American counterpart during the session at N742/$1, as most currency hawkers were almost idle due to low trading activity.
However, in the interbank segment, the Naira witnessed shelling against the Pound Sterling as it depreciated by N6.83 to N548.39/£1 from N541.56/£1, and against the Euro, it shrank by N4.48 to trade at N482.56/€1, in contrast to last Friday’s rate of N478.08/€1.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...