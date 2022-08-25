NANS laments collapse of Nigeria’s education system, says it can’t resolve ASUU strike

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian students (NANS) has bemoaned the collapse of the education system in the country.

The association added that the ongoing fisticuffs between the federal government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) was more than what it could handle.

NANS president, Sunday Ashefon, made this known at the 40th anniversary of NANS held at the National Universities Commission in Abuja on Thursday.

Nigerians had accused the student body of failing to pressurize the Federal Governement in granting the demands of the striking lecturers.

However, Ashefon at the event spoke about the lack of capacity of the association to wade in and resolve the issue.

He also challenged Nigerian students to rise up towards rebuilding the country.

He said: “Perhaps the tertiary education sector in Nigeria is faced with one of the strongest tests in our history in the last few years. We have witnessed the total collapse of the sector as a result of the incessant strike.

“This challenge alone is bigger than what any NANS administration could resolve. However, our nation’s education system is on the brink and the entire nation must rise to the rescue. Where we go from here as a nation is dependent on how we collectively gather the crackers of the collapsing education system and rebuild it together as a nation.

“Nigeria does not belong here, our tertiary education system does not belong here and this is already taking its tore on the nation’s economy, security, and faith of the young people in the nation and its education system. We all must rise to the rescue.

“As we celebrate today, let us remember that we are only gathered here because education is part of our story and life, we must therefore do all it takes to ensure this part of our national life does not become a story of the past”.

