‘Resolve your dispute or we’ll become confrontational, NANS warns Nigerian govt, ASUU

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Thursday asked the Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to resolve their differences or face the students’ wrath.

The students’ body was reacting to the long-drawn impasse between the federal government and ASUU over past agreements signed by both parties.

The union embarked on a 30-day warning strike on February 14 over the government refusal to honour the agreements.

ASUU had since extended the strike at least two more times during the period.

The Zone E Coordinator of NANS, Alhassan Adamu, who made the call in a chat with journalists in Bauchi, said the students would be forced to become confrontational in a bid to return to classrooms if the two parties refuse to close rank and resolve the dispute.

He said: “Today, I want to reiterate our stand to defend and protect the rights of students schooling in North-East Nigeria.

“We are calling on ASUU and Federal Government to stop wasting our precious time, also to know that our voice in the ‘wilderness’ always standing on the 3Cs as the only means of resolving any problem (Consultation, Consolidation, and Confrontation) and we have already exhausted the first and the second Cs, what remains is the last one

“We are now ready and committed to matching our words with action, most especially at this time we have been forced to seat at home because of the obvious lackadaisical attitude of our leaders to education.

“This time around will not be a business as usual; we assure you that the leadership of this Zone will do all it takes within our constitutional power and authority to go back to our classes. The darkest hour comes just before dawn, therefore, have faith that through our collective efforts, we will have a course to rejoice soonest.”

By Yemi Kanji

