Nasarawa lawmaker dumps APC for Action Alliance

A member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Abdulaziz Danladi, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Action Alliance (AA) in the state.

In a letter addressed to the Assembly and read by the Speaker, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, at the plenary, the lawmaker who represents Keffi East Constituency in the Assembly said he dumped the APC because of internal dispute in the state chapter of the party.

“The letter read: “Notice of change of party. I wish to formally inform the House of my resignation from All Progressives Congress (APC).

“This is due to internal party issues which the party has yet to resolve.

“I, therefore, resign from APC and join Action Alliance (AA).”

