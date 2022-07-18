Gov Mohammed counsels Nigerian govt against politicising humanitarian services

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Monday counselled the Federal Government politicising humanitarian services in the state.

The governor made the call when he paid a sympathy visit to the victims of flood disaster in Darazo area of the state.

He alleged that some people mandated by the presidency to look into the welfare of victims of disasters in the state are using the resources for political reasons.

.He said: “They should fear God, because what is happening, they should come and inspect and see, not just to give money to people who will vote for them, this is not about voting or about politics, it’s about life and death.

Mohammed, who addressed the victims at the palace of the District Head of Darazo, pledged government’s timely intervention to cushion the effect of the disaster on the affected households.

He added: “We are here on behalf of the Bauchi State government to sympathize with the people of Darazo, especially the district head, the chairman of the local government and all the residents of Darazo because of the flood that destroyed over 100 houses and properties.

“That is why because of inclusiveness of our government, we came to see for ourselves. We had earlier sent our sympathy messages to the affected persons but then, I felt it is important to personally come and see for myself.”

