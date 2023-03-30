NASS REPUBLIC: As Ekweremadu gets convicted for his ‘sins’. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

Last week, a Magistrate Court in the United Kingdom convicted former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, his wife, Beatrice, and their doctor, Obinna Obeta, of organ trafficking.

1. Ekweremadu’s conviction

On March 23, the UK court, after a six-week trial, found Ekweremadu, Beatrice and Obeta guilty of facilitating the travel of a 21-year-old Lagos street trader to London to exploit his kidney.

The presiding Judge, Justice Jeremy Johnson, stated: “The behaviour of Ekweremadu, a successful lawyer and founder of an anti-poverty charity who helped draw up Nigeria’s laws against organ trafficking, showed entitlement, dishonesty, and hypocrisy.”

Ekweremadu’s conviction reaffirms the supremacy of law in the affairs of men, especially in climes where the judiciary is independent and literarily not in chains.

Sadly, this is an international embarrassment not only to the Senator, but also Nigeria. The development is a sure reminder that retributive justice is real, and the development may beckon an end to Ekweremadu’s political career.

For the Nigerian judiciary, it is time to learn from how fast the case went, and work towards being more efficient, and effective in dealing with cases brought before it.

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said;

“For sure, I am alive. Are you not seeing me? No be man dey talk? The rumours (of my death) don’t mean anything to me. I am used to rumours; I am used to serious rumours, so it doesn’t mean anything to me. It is you who are my friends that are worried and you have come now to verify and you have seen the truth; that I am alive. I dey kampe.”

Two other stories

2. Is it Kalu’s turn to be Senate President?

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, on March 21, declared his intention to contest for Senate presidency in the 10th National Assembly, stressing that it was his turn to be a Senate President, being a ranking lawmaker from the South-East region.

“It is my turn to become Senate President,” Kalu said while briefing Journalists at the National Assembly complex, Abuja.

Kalu’s it-is-my-turn remarks amount to a subtle ridicule of Nigeria’s democratic process. It highlights the inner entitlement mentality Nigerian politicians have which pushes them to explore illegal means just to win an election.

Nothing more would be pleasing than to learn the genuine reasons why the former Abia State governor thinks he is best qualified instead of going public with a feeling that the Nigerian state may have since been balkanized by the ruling class.

It would surely be interesting to see what becomes of Kalu’s strategy.

3. House of Reps’ call on CBN

On March 23, the House of Representatives asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to address the difficulties faced by Nigerians in using electronic banking platforms.

The House made the appeal sequel to a motion moved by Hon. Sergius Ogun, representing Esan North East/South East Federal Constituency in Edo State, at plenary, in Abuja.

“The use of online or internet banking services by Nigerians in the past three months or thereabout has been characterised by varying degrees of hitches ranging from unsuccessful electronic bank transfers, Point of Sale (PoS) service failure and a host of others,” Ogun complained.

Ogun’s concerns mirror why many Nigerians are opposed to the CBN cashless policy.

The appeal amplifies, and brings to fore the other side of the issues surrounding the CBN Naira redesign policy.

Beyond the appeal, the House owes Nigerians the responsibility to see that the CBN tackles the issues making electronic banking in the country tough, and rough.

Answer: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

Kalu made the statement, in March 2023, while debunking the rumours making the rounds that he had passed away in an unnamed Kaduna specialist hospital where he had gone for medical attention.

