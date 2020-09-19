NBA writes AGF Malami, calls for due process in amendment of rules for lawyers | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) has written the Anthony General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, over the recent amendment to the Rules of Professional Conduct (RPC) for legal practitioners 2007.

The legal body in its letter called for due process in the amendment of RPC.

Malami recently amended the rules, deleting NBA stamp and seal requirements in court processes.

But in the letter signed by its national president, Olumide Akpata, the NBA said:

“Our position, Honourable Attorney-General, is that the Legal Practitioners Act (as amended) confers the power to issue or amend the RPC on the General Council of the bar (‘Bar Council’) albeit under your leadership. Consequently, the RPC or amendments thereto may only be enacted and issued after they have been duly approved at a properly convened meeting of the Bar Council,” the letter, which was dated September 15, 2020, read.

“I have been duly informed by NBA representatives on the Bar Council and other members of the Bar Council who have reached out to me, that to the best of their knowledge, no meeting of the Bar Council was convened to discuss any amendment to the RPC or to approve the Instrument. It therefore appears that the Instrument was enacted without proper authority.”

The NBA also expressed worries over some portions of the amended rules, saying that they would create rooms for quacks to take advantage of the profession.

