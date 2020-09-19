Fight breaks out at Obaseki’s polling unit | Ripples Nigeria

Pandemonium broke out at polling unit 19, ward 04, Oredo local government area on Saturday, as voters waited to cast their votes.

The polling unit is where Governor Godwin Obaseki and his wife had arrived earlier to vote.

Read also: Osagie Ize-Iyamu votes, optimistic of winning

Some voters were sighted attacking each other at the unit, even as security personnel did their best to restore normalcy.

Join the conversation

Opinions