Fight breaks out at Obaseki’s polling unit | Ripples Nigeria

Pandemonium broke out at polling unit 19, ward 04, Oredo local government area on Saturday, as voters waited to cast their votes.
The polling unit is where Governor Godwin Obaseki and his wife had arrived earlier to vote.
Read also: Osagie Ize-Iyamu votes, optimistic of winning
Some voters were sighted attacking each other at the unit, even as security personnel did their best to restore normalcy.
- EDODECIDES: Card reader failure reported at seven polling units - September 19, 2020
- #EdoDecides… Obaseki accuses INEC of manipulating poll in favour of APC - September 19, 2020
- China accuses US of ‘bullying’, threatens counter measures over Trump’s TikTok, WeChat ban - September 19, 2020