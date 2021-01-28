NBC cautions TV, radio on coverage of herdsmen saga

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on Thursday warned television and radio stations against broadcasting divisive content, particularly the ongoing dispute generated by activities of herdsmen in the country.

The NBC, which issued the warning in a letter titled: “Broadcast of a crisis involving herdsmen,” and addressed to heads of TV and radio stations in the country, urged broadcast stations to report the quit notice to herdsmen and related issues with caution as it may spiral out of proportion if not properly handled.

The letter read: “The National Broadcasting Commission wishes to bring to your attention emerging trends of national concern like the herdsmen crisis in Ondo and Oyo States and related issues which could spiral out of proportion if not properly handled.

“The commission, therefore, seizes this opportunity to admonish broadcasters on the need to exhibit professionalism and observe required caution in the coverage and presentation of the quit notice to herdsmen and related issues.”

The NBC also stressed the importance of complying with the rules governing coverage of crisis by operators in the interest of the country.

