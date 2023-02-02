NBC warns stations, broadcasters, against hate speech, divisive comments

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has warned radio stations and broadcasters in the country against promoting hate speech and divisive remarks in their coverage of upcoming general elections.

The Director-General of NBC, Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, who issued the warning in a statement on Wednesday, called on the media to abide by the provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code and other relevant regulations guiding the broadcast of elections in Nigeria.

Ilelah said broadcasters are “expected to perform the role of peace agents by adhering to the principles of responsibility, accuracy and neutrality.”

“The National Broadcasting Commission wish to, again, remind all broadcasters covering the forthcoming general elections to take note of the provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, and other relevant regulations guiding the broadcast of elections in Nigeria,” the NBC D-G said.

READ ALSO:NBC fines Arise TV N2m over report on Tinubu

He added that broadcasters should desist from using or allowing their facilities to be used by politicians and their supporters for the broadcast of content that may lead to the breakdown of law and order.

“The commission has observed, with deep concerns, how ethics and ethos have been thrown to the winds by politicians, using broadcast media platforms.

“This is against the provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, which provides that in using materials for news and current affairs programmes, the broadcaster shall avoid hate speech, inflammatory, derogatory and divisive remarks or allusions,” part of the statement said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now