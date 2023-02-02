News
NBC warns stations, broadcasters, against hate speech, divisive comments
The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has warned radio stations and broadcasters in the country against promoting hate speech and divisive remarks in their coverage of upcoming general elections.
The Director-General of NBC, Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, who issued the warning in a statement on Wednesday, called on the media to abide by the provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code and other relevant regulations guiding the broadcast of elections in Nigeria.
Ilelah said broadcasters are “expected to perform the role of peace agents by adhering to the principles of responsibility, accuracy and neutrality.”
“The National Broadcasting Commission wish to, again, remind all broadcasters covering the forthcoming general elections to take note of the provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, and other relevant regulations guiding the broadcast of elections in Nigeria,” the NBC D-G said.
He added that broadcasters should desist from using or allowing their facilities to be used by politicians and their supporters for the broadcast of content that may lead to the breakdown of law and order.
“The commission has observed, with deep concerns, how ethics and ethos have been thrown to the winds by politicians, using broadcast media platforms.
“This is against the provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, which provides that in using materials for news and current affairs programmes, the broadcaster shall avoid hate speech, inflammatory, derogatory and divisive remarks or allusions,” part of the statement said.
