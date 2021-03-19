NCC commences anti-piracy campaign in Lagos | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
NCC commences anti-piracy campaign in Lagos
The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has embarked on an anti-piracy sensitisation campaign in Lagos.
Mr Matthew Ojo, the Director of Lagos Office of the commission, led a team from NCC to carry out the campaign on Friday, March 19.
The locations where the campaign will be taken to, include Iyana-Ipaja, Oshodi, Ojo, Iyana-Iba, and Mushin.
Ojo said that the campaign had become necessary to curtail flooding of pirated works across the city.
“The idea is to halt people from selling pirated works across the city.
“The commission has carried out several sensitisation programmes to enlighten Nigerians on the need to shun pirated works and buy only original works.
READ ALSO: Nigeria to prosecute pirates under new Anti-piracy Law —NIMASA
“Very soon, the commission will carry out anti-piracy raids across Lagos; any vendors found wanting will be arrested and the pirated works will be seized and the culprit will serve as a scapegoat.
“The campaign will serve as a warning to sellers, the commission is coming bigger and stronger to arrest pirates in their production offices across the state.
“Today’s operatio NCC commences anti-piracy campaign in Lagosns are centered on sellers of pirated works, ‘’ he said.
The director said that the sensitisation campaign was to warn sellers of Compact Disc (CDs), video CDs, and other works to stay away from selling pirated items.
He said that during the raid, seized pirated works would be burnt and anyone arrested during the operations would face the wrath of the law.
Ojo assured intellectual property owners that they would ‘enjoy dividends of their hard labour’.
“The commission is gallant, ready and on top of its game to sanitise the industry from pirated works, ” he said.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
EUROPA DRAW: Arsenal get giant-slayers Slavia Prague, Man Utd to face Granada
The two English Premier League clubs left in the Europa League race, Arsenal and Manchester United, have discovered their foes...
BREAKING… Liverpool to face Real Madrid in UCL quarterfinals; Bayern battle PSG
Premier League champions, Liverpool have been drawn against Spanish champions Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League....
EUROPA: Pogba winner in Milan sends Man Utd through to last-eight
Paul Pogba scored the winning goal for Manchester United in their round-of-16 tie with AC Milan in the Europa League....
Balogun sees red as Rangers exit Europa with loss to Olayinka’s Slavia Prague
Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun was shown a red card on Thursday as Rangers fell to a 2-0 home defeat...
Spurs suffer stunning Europa League exit as Zagreb overturn two-goal deficit
Tottenham Hotspur have been knocked out of the Europa League after squandering a 2-0 first-leg victory in their round-of-16 tie...
Latest Tech News
Facebook launches Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa
Facebook on Friday announced the launch of Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa to address connectivity issues in the region. The...
9 free tools you can use for academic writing
We want to write the best academic pieces, and we want it easy. But the million-dollar question is, is this...
How to convert PDF to PNG images the right way?
PDF documents might be excellent for presentations and assignments, but it isn’t exactly practical for saving images. In that case,...
Merging PDF files with proficiency and accuracy
PDF documents and files are the most in-demand documents in this generation. This is because from the name itself, “Portable...
Top 3 sure ways to repair any corrupted or damaged PDF file
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a massive shift in the way we study, work, and live. With people having to...
What Is the fastest way to convert PDF to word?
When you finish your college years, you would think that you have enough edge on what your job will be,...