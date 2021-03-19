Bayelsa gov, Diri, vows to probe alleged youth’s death during police operation | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Bayelsa gov, Diri, vows to probe alleged youth’s death during police operation
Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, has ordered an investigation into circumstances surrounding the death of a youth on Thursday, in Ovom community, Yenagoa Local Government Area (LGA), of the state.
The young man was allegedly shot by a policeman, at Ovom suburb.
Diri gave the directive on Thursday, March 18, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, after being briefed about the incident in Uyo, where he is attending a state cabinet retreat.
He also directed that an autopsy be carried out to determine the cause of death.
The governor promised that the government would ensure perpetrators of the dastardly act are uncovered and brought to book.
“Human life is sacred. As a responsible government, we would not shy away from our responsibility of protecting citizens.
“Anyone who takes another person’s life would be held accountable through the laws of the land,” he said.
Diri sympathised with the family of the deceased, as well as the community, urging them to be calm and maintain peace while a thorough investigation is being carried out.
In a reaction to the development, however, the Police said the young man died of injuries sustained while escaping from a Police team investigating an armed robbery incident on Thursday.
Mr Asinim Butswat, Spokesman for the Police in Bayelsa, said in a statement on Friday that the operation led to the arrest of two robbery suspects, who dispossessed residents of mobile phones at gun point.
READ ALSO: Gov Diri reacts to allegations of N3bn loan diversion
“Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to have robbed owners of the phones at gunpoint.
“They led police operatives to their hideout at Ovom, Yenagoa, to recover the gun used in the operation.
“On sighting the Policemen, one of the suspects climbed the ceiling and jumped out in a bid to escape, he subsequently got injured on the neck.
“He was taken to the Federal Medical Centre, where a Doctor certified him dead.
“A locally made pistol was recovered in the ceiling of the building. The corpse has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.
“The Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command, CP Mike Okoli, appeals for calm as a full-scale investigation to unravel circumstances surrounding the incident, has commenced,” Butswat stated.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
EUROPA DRAW: Arsenal get giant-slayers Slavia Prague, Man Utd to face Granada
The two English Premier League clubs left in the Europa League race, Arsenal and Manchester United, have discovered their foes...
BREAKING… Liverpool to face Real Madrid in UCL quarterfinals; Bayern battle PSG
Premier League champions, Liverpool have been drawn against Spanish champions Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League....
EUROPA: Pogba winner in Milan sends Man Utd through to last-eight
Paul Pogba scored the winning goal for Manchester United in their round-of-16 tie with AC Milan in the Europa League....
Balogun sees red as Rangers exit Europa with loss to Olayinka’s Slavia Prague
Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun was shown a red card on Thursday as Rangers fell to a 2-0 home defeat...
Spurs suffer stunning Europa League exit as Zagreb overturn two-goal deficit
Tottenham Hotspur have been knocked out of the Europa League after squandering a 2-0 first-leg victory in their round-of-16 tie...
Latest Tech News
Facebook launches Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa
Facebook on Friday announced the launch of Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa to address connectivity issues in the region. The...
9 free tools you can use for academic writing
We want to write the best academic pieces, and we want it easy. But the million-dollar question is, is this...
How to convert PDF to PNG images the right way?
PDF documents might be excellent for presentations and assignments, but it isn’t exactly practical for saving images. In that case,...
Merging PDF files with proficiency and accuracy
PDF documents and files are the most in-demand documents in this generation. This is because from the name itself, “Portable...
Top 3 sure ways to repair any corrupted or damaged PDF file
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a massive shift in the way we study, work, and live. With people having to...
What Is the fastest way to convert PDF to word?
When you finish your college years, you would think that you have enough edge on what your job will be,...