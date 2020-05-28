NDDC shuts down headquarters over director’s death as the spectre of COVID-19 hovers

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on Thursday shut down its headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, following the death of its Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Chief Ibanga Etang.

The commission’s headquarters has been shut down for two weeks, effective from Thursday.

Etang, who died in the early hours of Thursday, took ill last week and was taken to the Rivers State University Teaching in Port Harcourt for treatment. It is not yet confirmed if his death is related to COVID-19. However, the management appears not to be taking any chances.

A memo signed by one Silas Anyawu on behalf of the NDDC management announced the closure of the commission’s headquarters.

He said: “I am directed to inform all staff that management has approved that the Commission be shut down for two weeks from today, 28 May 2020.

“Consequently, all activities in the commission including ongoing matters are hereby shut down for the time being.

“Members of staff are to ensure that all electrical appliances in their offices are switched off before leaving the premises.

“The head security is by this memo directed to work out modalities to ensure the safety and security of the commission while director, the administration is requested to fumigate and decontaminate the entire offices and premises in the Headquarters during the period.

“Meanwhile staff are enjoined to go into self-isolation for two weeks as they await further directive from management.”

