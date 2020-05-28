Few months to guber polls, IGP redeploys Edo, Ondo police commissioners

The commissioners of police in Edo and Ondo states have been redeployed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu.

Edo and Ondo states will hold their governorship elections in few months’ time.

While the election in Edo is fixed for September, that of Ondo is slated for October.

The police commissioners in the two states were redeployed alongside nine other commissioners across the country.

This was announced in a statement on Thursday by Frank Mba, police spokesman.

According to Mba, Lawal Jimeta, the former Edo commissioner is now the commissioner in Bauchi, while Johnson Kokumo has taken over from him.

READ ALSO: ONDO GUBER: I can’t step down for Akeredolu, ex-party chair, Kekemeke insists

For Ondo, Undie Adie who was in charge of the state command, was posted to Osun and replaced by Bolaji Amidu.

Other redeployed officers include Philip Maku who is now in charge of Ebonyi command, and Ahmed Shehu who has been moved to Gombe.

Joe Enwonwu was also redeployed to Oyo command, while Evelyn Peterside is to head the Eastern Port.

Okon Ene and Bello Maikwashi are now in charge of explosive ordinance disposal (EOD) and airport command respectively, while Olukolu Shina is head of the anti-fraud unit.

The IGP charged the posted officers to ensure they consolidated and advanced the gains of their predecessors “particularly in the implementation of community-policing, crime prevention, public security, public safety and general crime fighting”.

Join the conversation

Opinions