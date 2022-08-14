Ndume urges Buhari to declare state of emergency on security

The Senator representing Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume, on Sunday questioned President Muhammadu Buhari’s handling of the country’s security challenges.

The senator, who featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Sunday Politics, described the security challenges as disturbing.

The lawmaker, however, commended the security agents for their efforts at rescuing the country from terrorists despite the difficult circumstances in which they operate.

He insisted that the Federal Government had failed to commit required resources into security

Ndume, therefore, asked the federal government to declare a state of emergency on security and welfare of Nigerians.

He said: “The security agents are doing what they can under the circumstances in which they find themselves. We’re not doing enough in terms of providing necessary equipment for security personnel.

“We should declare a state of emergency on the security and welfare of Nigerians and begin to take care of other things when we are all safe.”

Ndume, who is the chairman of Senate Committee on the Army, also condemned President Buhari’s perchance for giving directives and charged him to be proactive.

“Like I have always said, President Muhammadu Buhari is the Commander-in-Chief, not Director-in-Chief. It’s his responsibility to rise to the situation and take charge, instead of always giving directives. He is responsible for the security of the country and should act,” the lawmaker added.

This is not the first time a concerned Nigerian would ask the president to declare a state of emergency on security.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors in August last year asked Buhari to declare a state of emergency on security in a bid to end the killings, abductions and other violent crimes in the country.

