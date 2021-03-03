 NERC to review initiative introduced to close metering gap | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Latest

NERC to review initiative introduced to close metering gap

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has disclosed that it is in the process of reviewing the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) Regulation 2018 to fast-track the closure of the existing metering gap.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that MAP was introduced by NERC as a regulatory initiative to fast-track the closure of the metering gap with the objective of eliminating estimated billing practices.

“Attracting private investment in the provision of metering services, enhancing revenue assurance in Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) and promoting local meter manufacturing in Nigeria to ensure transparency in the meter roll-out”.

NERC said this in a “Consultation Paper on the Review of Meter Asset Provider Regulations 2018’’, on its website on Tuesday, March 2, signed by its Chairman, Mr Sanusi Garba.

It said that the purpose of the consultation paper was to review the various options to fast-track the closure of the metering gap within the implementation framework of the MAP regulations.

It said the consultation paper would also close the gap between MAP and the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) and would consider the merits and demerits of each option.

The commission said the consultation paper was structured into two broad areas: proposed options for metering implementation going forward: “To allow the implementation of both the NMMP and MAP metering frameworks to run concurrently.

“To continue with the current MAP framework with meters procured under the NMMP supplied only through MAPs by being off-takers from the local manufacturers/assemblers.

“To wind down the MAP framework and allow the DisCos to procure meters directly from local manufacturers/assemblers or as procured by the World Bank.

“And enter into new contracts for the installation and maintenance of such meters,” it said.

Read also: Nigeria may disconnect Niger, Benin republics over N2.60bn electricity debt —NERC

NERC said that under all three options, the DisCos would continue to be accountable for metering as this remained a core responsibility of utilities.

NERC said that the commission would take into consideration, responses to this document and other points or issues that might be raised by stakeholders in reaching a final decision on amendments to be made to the MAP Regulations 2018.

The commission said that it had prepared the document to facilitate an open consultation as possible and had provided the merits and demerits of the proposed changes as well as the potential impact of the changes on the MAP Regulations 2018.

“Therefore, in accordance with the Business Rule of the commission, stakeholders are expected to provide comments, objections, and representations on the proposed amendments within 21-days of this publication.

“Respondents may propose either a modification or an alternative to the proposals, assumptions, and expectations expressed by NERC for further consideration by the commission,” the commission explained.

According to NERC, there will be a virtual public hearing on the proposed review at the expiration of the response period.

It said that at the end of the consultation process, the commission would publish its decision on the proposed amendments to the MAP Regulations 2018.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations1 month ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports1 hour ago

Amokachi says Onuachu can spearhead Eagles attack if Rohr uses him well

Genk and Super Eagles forward, Paul Onuachu has been backed to do great with the national team by former international,...
Sports20 hours ago

D’Tigress to begin Olympics campaign with USA clash, D’Tigers battle Australia

The Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress will be kicking off their Tokyo Olympics campaign with a clash against the United...
Sports20 hours ago

Moses reveals why he didn’t return to Inter to reunite with ‘best coach’ Conte

Nigerian winger, Victor Moses has revealed the real reason why he could not return to Inter Milan after the 2019-20...
Sports22 hours ago

Ancelotti wants Iwobi, Everton teammates to enjoy ‘top four’ feeling even for one day

Everton manager, Carlo Ancelotti is hoping that Everton would beat West Brom on Thursday for an ‘opportunity’ to enjoy being...
Sports2 days ago

Ighalo bags brace in Al-Shabab’s away victory

Odion Ighalo continued his fantastic reign in Saudi Arabia as he bagged his second and third goal for Al-Shabab on...

Latest Tech News

Latest21 hours ago

Enygma seeks to invest in women entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Enygma seeks to invest in...
Twitter ban on political adverts prompts calls for Facebook to do same Twitter ban on political adverts prompts calls for Facebook to do same
Latest22 hours ago

Twitter introduces “strike system” to permanently ban users who spread COVID-19 misinformation

In order to check the spread of fake information about Covid-19 vaccines, Twitter says it will permanently ban anyuser running...
Latest2 days ago

Nigeria’s ImaliPay secures pre-seed funding. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Kenyan retail-tech startup closes $1.5m...
Tech4 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

The week saw to the development of a number of things, from Twitter’s Super Follows’ ambition to Lagos State’s adoption...
Tech5 days ago

Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt electronic call-up system for trucks. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today: 1. Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt...
Latest5 days ago

Twitter to charge users for exclusive contents

Microblogging site, Twitter, has announced intent to place charges on exclusive tweets and contents. The development, which was revealed on...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.