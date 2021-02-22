NESG suggests ways to achieve stable, sustainable economic growth | Ripples Nigeria

Business
NESG suggests ways to achieve stable, sustainable economic growth
The Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) has advised the Federal Government to prioritise certain policy decisions that will enhance and sustain economic growth.
Mr Laoye Jaiyeola, the Chief Executive Officer of the group gave the advice in an interview on Monday, February 22, in Abuja.
Jaiyeola was reacting to the recent pronouncement that Nigeria has exited its second economic recession.
Jaiyeola, who is also a past President of Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) said setting such necessary priorities would ensure inclusive economic growth, especially with the challenges posed by COVID-19.
“Our economy was badly affected by COVID-19, but it is a good thing that we have now exited our second economic recession within a spate of five years.
READ ALSO: NESG urges FG to make policies to ensure less dependence on foreign loans
“That is why we are urging the government to give attention to four priorities that are essential for delivering a high, sustainable, and inclusive economic growth,’’ he said.
He cited macroeconomic stability, policy consistency, sectoral reforms, and human capital development as necessary areas that government should prioritise.
“Those four areas need attention.
“First, we have established the fact that government revenue cannot be enough. We need to drive private investment either foreign or local. We need the private sector to make things work.
“For us to have foreign investment come into the country, or for Nigerians to invest their monies here, necessary conditions need to be in place.
“Macroeconomic stability is crucial. We should not be having running inflation, which will imply that we were better off yesterday than we are today.
“If we have stability on the monetary policy side, also on the fiscal policy side, investors will be attracted to invest here,’’ he said.
Jaiyeola also suggested that if the government remained consistent in its policy formulation, the economy would grow faster.
“A clear example is tariffs on vehicles. While the government is encouraging investors to set up vehicle assembly plants here, it is also reducing tariffs on imported vehicles to make the prices cheaper.
“Investors will not come if they see such flip-flop in policies,’’ he said.
He urged the government to concentrate on sectors that have the capacity to positively impact the economy, generate jobs, and lift people out of poverty.
“In the past five years, there are certain sectors that have performed very well; these are key sectors that government should concentrate on.
“A sector like telecoms has been profitable in last five years. The government should be concerned with how to help boost such sectors,’’ Jaiyeola added.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Napoli confirm Osimhen head injury, say no ‘conclusive result’ after tests
Serie A side Napoli have confirmed that Victor Osimhen sustained a head injury during their league game against Atalanta on...
Enyimba beat Rivers Utd on penalties, through to Confed Cup group stage
Enyimba have advanced to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup after beating Rivers United in the playoffs on...
EPL: Man Utd overcome Newcastle, Man City beat Arsenal for 18th straight win
Manchester United put up a fine second-half performance in the Premier League on Sunday to beat Newcastle United 3-1 at...
Messi scores, sets club-record but Barca drop points in Cardiz draw
Lionel Messi set the record of most La Liga appearances for Barcelona as he played his 506th league game against...
Djokovic wins 18th Grand Slam title with third successive Australian Open triumph
Novak Djokovic has become an 18-time Grand Slam champion after successfully defending the Australian Open title he won in 2020...
Latest Tech News
Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Gebeya launches app to help...
UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?
The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...
NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars, sends first images
After traveling through a 292.5 million miles journey from Earth, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover has...
Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to split annual rent into monthly installments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to...
Nigeria’s techpreneur, Agboola, listed among TIME’s 100 most influential people. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Olugbenga Agboola features on...
Jeff Bezos displaces Elon Musk as world’s richest man. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Jeff Bezos displaces rival Elon...