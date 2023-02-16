Business
New cashew business, others force Julius Berger to take on N30bn debt
Julius Berger Nigeria has disclosed that it borrowed N30 billion in Nigeria’s fixed-income market through commercial paper issuance.
In a corporate document obtained by Ripples Nigeria on Thursday, but dated February 15, 2023, and sent to its shareholders and the investing public, Julius Berger said the fund was raised in Series 1 and 2 Commercial Paper issuance.
Banks, pension fund administrators, asset managers, insurance companies, and high net-worth individuals were part of the investors that contributed to the N30 billion debt.
Julius Berger plans to use the fund to finance its short-term working capital and other funding requirements, as well as diversify into economically significant sectors starting with the launch of its cashew processing business.
“Julius Berger Nigeria PLC (“Julius Berger” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the successful completion of its ₦30 billion Series 1 and 2 Commercial Paper issuance (the “CP Issuance”), which is the Company’s debut issuance in Nigeria’s fixed income market.
Read also:Julius Berger goes into agric business as Nigerian govt turns attention to Chinese firm
“The CP Issuance was 2.3x subscribed. The CP issuance attracted significant demand from a wide range of investors including pension fund administrators, asset managers, insurance companies, banks and high-net-worth individuals.
“The CP Issuance comprised two tenors – a 182-day Series 1 issuance which priced at a 14.00% yield and a 267-day Series 2 issuance which was priced at a 15.00% yield,” the corporate document reads.
It added that “The proceeds of the CP Issuance will be used for the purpose of supporting Julius Berger’s short-term working capital and funding requirements, thus further strengthening its competitive advantage in the construction sector in Nigeria and its financial flexibility as the Company implements its strategic initiative to diversify into economically significant sectors starting with the launch of its cashew processing business.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...