NEW YEAR: Buhari to address Nigerians Friday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday make a New Year broadcast to Nigerians.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, to the president, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement titled: “President Buhari makes New Year broadcast,” on Thursday.

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari will make a New Year broadcast to the nation Friday, January 1, 2021, at 7:00 a.m.

“Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to join the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria respectively, for the broadcast.”

President Buhari is expected to review events of the outgoing year and inform Nigerians on his administration’s plans for the next 12 months.

