Latest Politics

NEW YEAR: Buhari to address Nigerians Friday

December 31, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday make a New Year broadcast to Nigerians.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, to the president, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement titled: “President Buhari makes New Year broadcast,” on Thursday.

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari will make a New Year broadcast to the nation Friday, January 1, 2021, at 7:00 a.m.

READ ALSO: Buhari signs 2021 federal budget into law

“Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to join the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria respectively, for the broadcast.”

President Buhari is expected to review events of the outgoing year and inform Nigerians on his administration’s plans for the next 12 months.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */