Nigerian govt has a lot of work to do on security – Gov Sule

The Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, said on Thursday the Federal Government has a lot of work to do on security and protection of Nigerians.

Sule, who stated this when he appeared on a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, however, added that the government was doing everything possible to tackle the country’s security challenges.

He was reacting to the Financial Times report on Nigeria.

The newspaper once described Nigeria as a country going backward economically and plagued with security challenges such as terrorism, illiteracy, poverty, banditry, and kidnapping.

It added that Nigeria risked becoming a failed state if things don’t take a drastic turn.

READ ALSO: Nasarawa govt retracts statement, as governor Sule goes into self-isolation

Sule said: “The UK-based newspaper also recalled the recent abduction and subsequent rescue of over 300 schoolboys in Kankara, Katsina State, revived memories of the 276 Chibok schoolgirls abducted in Borno State in 2014.

“I do not give our administration, ‘excellent’, in the area of protecting the lives and property of the people. I do not give APC ‘very good’.

“If you look at it very carefully, we have a lot to do in the area of security. There is no ambiguity about that. But are we improving in tackling the insecurity challenge? Yes.”

“My concern is people who think nothing is being done, people saying, ‘We are a failed state.’ These are statements being made by people who probably don’t mean well for Nigeria and don’t understand what the APC administration is doing and how the government is trying to address the problem of security.

“If the (Kankara) children were still in the hands of those who kidnapped them, they will not even say Nigeria is almost a failed state, they will call us a failed state but now that they have been released, that is why we are getting a little credit that we are about to be a failed state.

“The ‘failed state’ statement has come up many times in the international media, not just for this administration but in the previous administration when Abuja was being burnt and when three states were under emergency. But now no state is under emergency.”

Join the conversation

Opinions