Sports
Next Celtics boss, Ime Udoka, set to become first-ever Nigerian head coach in NBA
Former D’Tigers star, Ime Udoka is reportedly set to land a new job as the head coach of Celtics, which would make him the first Nigerian head coach in the NBA.
His hiring was first reported by ESPN, although the basketball side are yet to make an official announcement of the appointment.
Udoka, whose father was born in Nigeria of Ibibio descent, played for the Nigerian National Team in the 2005 FIBA African Championship, where he helped the team earn the bronze medal.
He went on to help D’Tigers get out of the group stage in the 2006 FIBA World Championship before guiding them to another bronze medal in AfroBasket 2011.
Read Also: 49 D’Tigers players expected as team’s Olympics camp opens in California
The official Facebook handle of the D’Tigers has also celebrated their own.
The 43-year-old, who played for seven seasons in the NBA during his playing days, has been in the league as an assistant coach for nearly a decade.
Udoka spent a bulk of that time working under his former head coach in San Antonio, Gregg Popovich, before leaving the Spurs to be an assistant under Brett Brown in Philadelphia before jumping to the Brooklyn Nets this season.
Having had a bright career so far and also receiving excellent reviews from across the league, Udoka is set for a new challenge in Boston.
Udoka will be taking over a Celtics team that reached the Eastern Conference finals in three of the previous four seasons before plummeting to the No. 7 seed this year and losing in the first round to Brooklyn.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....