NGX: United Capital leads gainers as investors pocket N50.3bn

Investors at the Nigerian capital market pocketed N50.3 billion on Monday following the rise in equity capitalization by 0.19 percent at the close of the day’s business.

The equity capitalisation rose from N25.40 trillion to N25.45 trillion after eight hours of trading on the floor of the capital market.

The All-Share Index was up by 93.43 basis points to close at 47,233.91 compared to 47,140.48 points recorded last week.

Investors traded 421.45 million shares worth N4.22 billion in 5,961 deals on Monday.

This fell short of the 424.69 million shares valued at N6.52 billion which exchanged hands in 4,601 deals last week.

United Capital led the gainers’ chart after netting N1.20kobo to rise from N12 per to N13.20kobo per share.

RT Briscoe’s share price was up by 10 percent to end trading with N0.66kobo from N0.60kobo per share.

Africa Prudential share rose by N0.65kobo to move from N6.80kobo to N7.45kobo per share.

Academy’s share appreciated by N0.17kobo to close trading with N1.96kobo from N1.79kobo per share.

Champion gained N0.18kobo to end trading with N2.23kobo from N2.05 per share.

Juli led the losers’ chart after shedding 9.76 percent to drop from N0.82kobo to N0.74kobo per share.

Multiverse share depreciated from N0.25kobo to N0.23kobo per share after losing 8 percent during trading.

Mutual Benefit’s share dropped by 7.14 percent to end trading at N0.26kobo from N0.28kobo per share.

Flour Mill lost N1.60kobo to drop from N35.10 kobo to N33.50kobo per share.

Honeywell Flour completed the list after shedding N0.17kobo from its market price to drop from N4.02 to N3.85kobo per share.

Transcorp led the day’s trading with 99.25 million shares worth N118.53 million.

Zenith Bank traded 46.32 million valued at N1.24 billion.

United Capital followed with 31.57 million shares valued at N416.79 million.

UBA sold 26.97 million shares worth N233.96 million, while Fidelity Bank traded 23.80 million valued at N72.42 million.

