Nigeria face Guinea-Bissau today in final AFCON group clash

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be hoping to wrap up the group stage of the rescheduled 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on a high note when they face Guinea-Bissau on Wednesday night.

The Eagles began their campaign with a 1-0 win over the Pharaohs of Egypt last week Tuesday before sealing a 3-1 victory over Sudan in their second group game last weekend.

The two wins already secured their place in the round of 16 of the competition, but they face Guinea-Bissau in their final group clash to ensure top spot in the group.

Read Also: Super Eagles working on reducing missed chances, says Eguavoen

The Austin Eguavoen side need a draw to secure top spot in the group, but the coach has said that his players will be gunning for a win to maintain perfect start.

The other game of the group between Egypt and Sudan is also of importance as both teams will be locking horns over a ticket to the next round.

The games are billed to kickoff simultaneously by 8:00p.m.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now