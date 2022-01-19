Dembele must sign new contract or leave Barca —Xavi

Barcelona manager Xavi has warned that Ousmane Dembele would be sold off from the club if the French winger fails to sign a new contract.

Dembele’s deal runs out later this year and Xavi says talks over a renewal have been taking place for five months and the club could not wait any longer.

“Either the player renews or we look for an exit for the player – there is no other possibility,” said Xavi.

“We are in a complicated situation and we have been very clear with Ousmane.

“He wants to stay but it has not been agreed so we have to make a decision as a club and that is either to renew or find an exit.

“It’s a shame. He has played every possible minute since I have been coach,” added Xavi, who took over as Barcelona boss in November.

Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 in a deal worth an initial £96.8m and potentially rising to £135.5m, although the 24-year-old’s time at the Nou Camp has been hampered by injuries.

He has been linked with a host of clubs, including Manchester United, Newcastle and now Liverpool.

