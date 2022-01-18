Dortmund knocked out of German Cup by second division side, St Pauli

Defending champions Borussia Dortmund were knocked out of the German Cup on Tuesday night.

The Bundesliga giants suffered a shock last-16 defeat to second division side St Pauli.

St Pauli struck early in the first half when Etienne Amenyido finished from close range.

Dortmund then fell further behind in the 40th minute when Axel Witsel turned a cross into his own net.

Erling Braut Haaland reduced the deficit from the penalty spot but St Pauli held on for a famous 2-1 win.

Cologne also went out to second-tier opposition, losing on penalties to Hamburg SV after the game ended 1-1, while Bochum defeated Mainz 3-1.

