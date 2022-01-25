Nigeria plummets in Transparency International’s Corruption Index

The international civil rights body, agency, Transparency International has announced that Nigeria has plummeted in its 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) ranking released on Tuesday.

This was disclosed via a tweet issued on the Twitter handle @TranperencITng, noting that Nigeria scored 24 out of 100 points in the 2021 index.

The CPI is TI’s tool for measuring the levels of corruption in the systems of various countries around the world.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Nigeria’s score dropped from 26 in 2019 to 25 in the 2020 assessment, while plummeting further to 24 in the latest index.

Corroborating, the TI’s representative in Nigeria, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, revealed that this position indicates the perception of corruption in Nigeria.

This was stated by the CISLAC Executive Director, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, who linked the underdevelopment in the country to the widespread and endemic corruption in all facets of the Nigerian system.

“The CPI aggregates data from eight different sources that provide perceptions by country experts and business people on the level of corruption in the public sector.

“While the index does not show specific incidences of corruption in the country, it indicates the perception of corruption in Nigeria. The index is completely impartial, objective and globally acknowledged as the most widely used cross country parameter for measuring corruption,” Rafsanjani explained.

