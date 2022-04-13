Nigeria risks total collapse by 2023 if … – Peter Obi

The former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, said on Wednesday Nigeria needed a President with a clear understanding of the country’s challenges in 2023.

Obi, who stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, in Benin City, warned that the country would cease to exist if the current challenges are not addressed by 2023.

He, however, urged the citizens to make sacrifices in order to build a better Nigeria.

The ex-governor said: “As you know I’m one of those aspiring to serve this country. We need to all make sacrifices to build a better nation for our children.

“You need someone who is conversant with the enormity of the problems besieging this country today. If not aggressively tackled from 2023, this country will not be there for all of us.”

In his remark, Obaseki reaffirmed the state’s commitment to the unity of the country.



He said: “His excellency, governor Peter Obi, has come to talk to us and consult with us in Edo on his aspiration to be President of Nigeria. As you know, Edo is the heartbeat of Nigeria. For us in Edo, it is about Nigeria first.

“Whatever we are doing politically must be one that will strengthen and preserve our country and our view is that this country Nigeria cannot be sustained and preserved if there is no fairness because we need that unity.

“We need to realise that as a country, we all must all feel part of this country and have access and opportunities like anyone of us. Anything that is not inclusive, Edo is not part of it. Edo wants to build a strong united country.”

