Nigeria unveils world’s largest flag

The Federal Government has announced the unveiling of the world’s largest flag covering an area of 3,275 square meters in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The flag has a length of 75.3 meters and a width of 43.5 meters.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the flag was created by the designer of the Nigerian Flag, Taiwo Akinkunmi, and unveiled on Thursday by the Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor.

Prior to the unveiling, the Guinness world record for the largest flag was held by the United Arab Emirate which covers an area of 2,448.6 square meters.

General Irabor during the unveiling said the flag is a symbol of a United Nigeria and should send a signal of unity to all Nigerians.

He urged Nigerians to, “always remember that the flag is not a mere symbol of Nigeria, it is a symbol of a United Nigeria. Let us work together for unity and love in the country.”

Pa Akinkunmi designed the Nigerian flag in October 1959, when he was barely 23.

In his remarks, Akinkunmi, now 85 years old, said the journey to creating Nigeria’s national flag started when he was studying Electrical Engineering at Norwood Technical College in London.

He said: “I have always dreamt about Nigeria being at the front of every good thing and I am delighted to be part of this historical event.”

By Mayowa Oladeji

