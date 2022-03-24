News
Nigerian, Agboola, appointed into senior leadership committee in Canada’s Conservative Party
A Nigerian, Shola Agboola has been appointed by the Canadian Conservative Party to the Leadership Election Organizing Committee (LEOC).
The LEOC is an important organ of the party that organises the process that leads to the emergence of party leaders at the national level.
Agboola is to represent Manitoba in the committee which consists of 21 members, including past and present members of parliament.
It was gathered that during the pandemic, Agboola’s Charity Foundation (SAGA FOUNDATION) partnered with International Hope Canada to send a container of medical supplies and equipment to India during their COVID crisis. Agboola also helped deliver large quantities of medical supplies to other countries in Asia and Africa during the pandemic.
Read also: Nigerian teen bags 19 scholarship offers from US and Canada
Agboola, while describing the appointment as a challenge to do more in a Facebook post, said: “It is an honour to be called upon to serve my party and our country on the leadership election committee at this critical time of our political history. As a Canadian of African heritage, I believe strongly in diversity and inclusion within the political system.
“My involvement in the leadership election race is important to immigrants in my community in Manitoba and across Canada and I’m grateful for the opportunity to bring our perspectives to decision-making table. Political engagement at the grassroots is important to bring positive change to our community and country”, he added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...