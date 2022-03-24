Nigerian, Agboola, appointed into senior leadership committee in Canada’s Conservative Party

A Nigerian, Shola Agboola has been appointed by the Canadian Conservative Party to the Leadership Election Organizing Committee (LEOC).

The LEOC is an important organ of the party that organises the process that leads to the emergence of party leaders at the national level.

Agboola is to represent Manitoba in the committee which consists of 21 members, including past and present members of parliament.

It was gathered that during the pandemic, Agboola’s Charity Foundation (SAGA FOUNDATION) partnered with International Hope Canada to send a container of medical supplies and equipment to India during their COVID crisis. Agboola also helped deliver large quantities of medical supplies to other countries in Asia and Africa during the pandemic.

Agboola, while describing the appointment as a challenge to do more in a Facebook post, said: “It is an honour to be called upon to serve my party and our country on the leadership election committee at this critical time of our political history. As a Canadian of African heritage, I believe strongly in diversity and inclusion within the political system.

“My involvement in the leadership election race is important to immigrants in my community in Manitoba and across Canada and I’m grateful for the opportunity to bring our perspectives to decision-making table. Political engagement at the grassroots is important to bring positive change to our community and country”, he added.

