Nigerian capital market’s valuation dips by N37bn

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market dropped by N37 billion at the close of trading on Thursday.

Consequently, the value of investments at the capital market crashed from N30.50 trillion to N30.46 trillion after five hours of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index dipped by 67.93 basis points to close at 55, 956.59, down from 56,024.52 achieved by the bourse on Wednesday.

Investors traded 531.78 million shares valued at N7.68 billion in 6,061 deals on Thursday.

This surpassed the 397.62 million shares worth N6.53 billion traded by shareholders in 5,613 deals the previous day.

Secure Electronics Technology led the gainers’ list with a 10 percent rise in share price, moving from N0.30 kobo to N0.33 kobo per share.

Unity Bank’s share value was up by 10 percent to end trading at N0.66 kobo from N0.60 kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance gained 10 percent to move from N0.40 kobo to N0.44 kobo per share.



ETranzact gained N0.44 kobo to close at N4.84 kobo, above its opening price of N4.40 kobo per share.

Japaul Gold’s share price was up by 10 percent, moving from N0.40 kobo to N0.44 kobo per share.

John Holt topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.15 kobo to drop from N1.55 kobo to N1.40 kobo per share.

Caverton’s share price dropped by N0.10 kobo to end trading at N1.30 kobo from N1.40 kobo per share.

Wapic lost 6.52 percent to end trading with N0.43 kobo from N0.46 kobo per share.

Glaxo Smith’s share dropped from N7.55 kobo to N7.15 kobo per share after losing N0.40 kobo during trading.

Stanbic IBTC lost N1.40 kobo to drop from N46.40 kobo to N45 per share.

UBA led the day’s trading with 177.47 million shares valued at N1.72 billion.

NPF Microfinance followed with 51.80 million shares worth N93.29 million.

Access Corporation sold 32.10 million shares worth N412.98 million.

Zenith Bank traded 30.82 million shares valued at N863.31 million, while Dangote Sugar sold 19.30 million shares valued at N407.96 million.

