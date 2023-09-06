Nigerian cinemas generate N603.58m from movies in August

In the month of August, Nigerian cinemas generated N603.58 million in revenue from tickets sold for Nollywood movies, Hollywood and other foreign films.

This is according to data released by the National Chairman of the Cinema Association of Nigeria, Opeyemi Ajayi, on Tuesday while speaking to NAN.

The revenue from ticket sales increased by 25.08 per cent or N121.06 million compared to the N482.52 million reported during the previous month.

Data from the association of cinemas showed that the N603 million turnover was generated from 212,192 cinema-goers in August, with movies like Akuddaya, Teenage Mutant Minja, Retribution and Kesari on display.

“August was quite a beautiful month, we showcased beautiful movies like Akuddaya, Meg 2, Teenage Mutant Minja, A Bag of Trouble, Blue Beetle, Mikolo, The Modern Woman, Retribution and Kesari.

“We had total sales of N603,588,722 with 212,192 viewers admission. This is an improvement in sales compared to July when we had N482,528,117 total sales.

“We want Nigerians to cultivate the habit of visiting the cinemas, it is a place to be to allay stress and unwind,” Ajayi said.

