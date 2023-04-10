Business
Over 174,000 Nigerians spent N441m on cinemas in one month
The National Chairman of the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), Opeyemi Ajayi, said the revenue generated from movies in March grew by 58.6 per cent.
Ajayi said the association, which comprises of Silverbird Cinemas, Ozone, FilmHouse Cinemas, Viva Cinemas and Genesis Cinemas, generated N441 million last month.
This means the cinema operators earned N163 million more than the N278 million generated by the movie houses in February.
He made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Monday, revealing that a total of N441,752,914 was grossed from 174,071 cinema-goers.
The head of CEAN said the cinema business was affected by the Presidential and National Assembly elections, as well as the cash crunch in February.
”For March, we had total sales of N441,752,914 across all cinema with 174,071 viewers admission into cinemas.
”Sales in March was encouraging compared with February when we recorded total sales of N278 million due to activities of the Presidential and National Assembly elections, as well as the national problem of cash crunch.
”For April, we will be showing: Super Mario Bros, Domitila, Bloomboys, Honey Money, Renfield and The Pope’s exorcist,” he said.
