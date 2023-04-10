Over 174,000 Nigerians spent N441m on cinemas in one month

The National Chairman of the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), Opeyemi Ajayi, said the revenue generated from movies in March grew by 58.6 per cent.

Ajayi said the association, which comprises of Silverbird Cinemas, Ozone, FilmHouse Cinemas, Viva Cinemas and Genesis Cinemas, generated N441 million last month.

This means the cinema operators earned N163 million more than the N278 million generated by the movie houses in February.

He made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Monday, revealing that a total of N441,752,914 was grossed from 174,071 cinema-goers.

Read also:Revenue from cinemas in Nigeria rises by 50%, hits N582m

The head of CEAN said the cinema business was affected by the Presidential and National Assembly elections, as well as the cash crunch in February.

”For March, we had total sales of N441,752,914 across all cinema with 174,071 viewers admission into cinemas.

”Sales in March was encouraging compared with February when we recorded total sales of N278 million due to activities of the Presidential and National Assembly elections, as well as the national problem of cash crunch.

”For April, we will be showing: Super Mario Bros, Domitila, Bloomboys, Honey Money, Renfield and The Pope’s exorcist,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now