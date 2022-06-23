Nigerian govt lifts ban on participation in Int’l basketball competitions

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday ordered the immediate return of Nigeria to international basketball competitions.

The approval was communicated by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Ismaila Abubakar, at a press briefing in Abuja.

The approval was on the back of a letter of appeal dated June 17, 2022, which was signed by Musa Kida, leader of the Nigeria Basketball Federation board, and addressed to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare.

The letter appealed to the Minister to use his good offices to approach President Buhari for the reversal of the 2-year withdrawal of Nigeria from international basketball competitions.

He warned stakeholders in the country to ensure full compliance with the Nigeria’s law despite the approval.

Abubakar noted: “The Appeal letter also critically gave some key undertakings: to immediately set in motion the process of status review or constitutional amendments from stakeholders as collated by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, to set up a high-powered team to reconcile all contending parties in the basketball family at home and abroad, and a commitment to work with the Ministry in the governance and development of basketball among other things.

“Flowing from the above and upon a review, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development approached and placed these developments before President Muhammadu Buhari being one that is committed to youth development and desirous of ensuring that they are availed of all opportunities in sports and other endeavors considered the appeal and in the overriding spirit of national interest, love for our youth, and in order to avoid sending basket development into a long period of suspension when NBBF have now committed to the resolution of the issues which precipitated the withdrawal in the first place has approved the return of Nigeria to international basketball immediately.

“All those that lead government organizations and in this case our federations, hold such positions in trust for the Government and people of Nigeria under the direct supervision of the Minister of Youth and Sports.”

Sunday, Minister of Youth and Sports had in May communicated the decision of the President Buhari banning Nigeria’s basketball teams from participating in international basketball competitions.

He said the ban would last for two years in order to allow the governement focus on the overhaul of the sport in the country.

