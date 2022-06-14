Nigerian govt loses $1.7bn suit against J.P Morgan over Malabu oil deal

The Nigerian government on Tuesday lost in a law suit it had filed against J.P Morgan over the firm’s role in the sale of OPL 245, popularly referred to as Malabu oil deal.

The government had claimed it was defrauded in the deal and demanded $1.7 billion as damages from J.P Morgan. But Judge Sara Cockerill ruled that the Nigerian government had failed to prove its case.

More to come…

