Tech
Nigerian govt to use Elon Musk’s Starlink for job creation —Minister of Communications, Tijani
Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, says Nigeria will deploy Elon Musk’s satellite Starlink, to create thousands of jobs through initiatives like a certified installer/maintenance programme for Starlink and collaborating with hardware startups to produce repeater boxes locally.
The Minister who disclosed this on X on Monday, said he held a fruitful meeting on the deployment of the platform to create jobs with the Senior Director of Global Licensing and activation of SpaceX, Ryan Goodnight, on the sidelines of the ongoing International Telecommunication Union-World Radio Communication Conference in Dubai.
Tijani stated that he intimated Goodnight on Nigeria being Starlink’s biggest market in Africa, and they discussed the connecting unserved and underserved Nigerians and the possibility of creating new jobs with the SpaceX director.
“Excellent conversation with Ryan Goodnight, Snr. Director, Global Licensing and Activation of @SpaceX on the sidelines of ITU-WRC 23, who shared that Nigeria is their biggest market in Africa,” Tijani wrote.
“As demand for @Starlink continues to grow in Nigeria, we spoke about the issue of connecting unserved and underserved Nigerians.
“I also mentioned the possibility of creating thousands of new jobs in Nigeria through initiatives like a certified installer/maintenance programme for Starlink and working with hardware startups to produce repeater boxes locally. Our intention is to encourage every tech company to invest and deepen our tech ecosystem @elonmusk,” he said
