Nigerian military denies ordering retired officer’s arrest over media comments

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Saturday dismissed a report that a retired senior officer with the Nigerian Navy, Kunle Olawunmi, has been declared wanted over his recent comments on the country’s insecurity.

Olawunmi, who featured in a Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily, on Wednesday, alleged that some government officials were behind banditry and Boko Haram insurgency in the Northern part of the country.

He said some insurgents arrested by security agents had mentioned the names of some government officials as their sponsors.

Olawunmi said: “When I was with the military intelligence in 2012, we arrested some people. During interrogation, they mentioned names.

‘’I can’t come on air and start mentioning names of people that are presently in government that I know that the boys that we arrested mentioned. Some of them are governors now, some are in the Senate and others in Aso Rock.”

Reports later emerged on Saturday morning that the ex-Navy officer had been declared wanted by Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA).

However, the Director, Defence Information, Major Gen. Benjamin Sawyer, who made the clarifications via the DDI media Whatsapp group, urged Nigerians to ignore the report.

The statement read: “This is false and not true. We are issuing a statement soon. You recall he said he his privileged to lots of information during his media interview on Channels Television.

“He was only invited through text message to come over as a retired military officer to shed more light with the information that would assist the AFN to further fight against terrorism, insurgency and banditry.

“Also, recall that the CDS has just concluded his tour of the six Geo-Political Zones where he solicited for the support and cooperation of retired military officers. Arrest of persons was not part of it.”

