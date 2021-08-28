News
US govt indicts three men over attempts to export arms to Nigeria
The United States government has indicted three of its nationals for attempting to illegally export arms and ammunition to Nigeria.
In a document released by the Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland, on Friday, the suspects were listed as Wilson Nuyila Tita (45), Eric Fru Nji (40), and Wilson Che Fonguh (39).
The three men are residents of Maryland.
The suspects allegedly exported arms and ammunition without obtaining export licenses in violation of the Arms Export Control Act and the Export Reform Control Act.
A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging the men for conspiracy, violation of the Arms Export Control Act and the Export Reform Control Act, related to the export of firearms and ammunition from the US to Nigeria.
If convicted, each defendant faces a mandatory sentence of five years in prison for the conspiracy; a maximum of 20 years sentence each for violating the Arms Export Control Act and for violating the Export Control Reform Act; and a maximum of five years in prison for transportation of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
The document read: “The indictment was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland, Jonathan F. Lenzner; Special Agent in Charge James R. Mancuso of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Baltimore; and Special Agent in Charge Timothy Jones of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division.
READ ALSO: US may review sale of arms, ammunition to Nigeria over concerns of human rights abuse
“According to the four-count indictment, from at least November 2017 through July 19, 2019, the defendants conspired with each other and with others to export from the United States to Nigeria defense articles and items identified on the United States Munitions List (‘USML’) and the Commerce Control List (‘CCL’) without first obtaining export licenses.
“The defendants also allegedly conspired to conceal from the United States that those items were being shipped from the Port of Baltimore in Maryland to Nigeria and at least one other location in Africa. The defendants and their co-conspirators allegedly contributed funds for the purchase of firearms, ammunition, reloading materials, and other equipment for shipping overseas.
“The indictment alleges that the defendants and their co-conspirators communicated about their efforts and plans to ship weapons and ammunition using an on-line encrypted messaging application and code words in order to conceal their activities.
As detailed in the indictment, the defendants and other conspirators concealed the firearms, ammunition, rifle scopes, and other items in heavily wrapped packages and duffle bags, and inside sealed compressor units, placing those items into a shipping container destined for Nigeria without obtaining the requisite licenses from the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Commerce.
“Further, as part of the conspiracy, one of the co-conspirators allegedly caused the submission of electronic export information to the U.S. government for the container which listed materially false information as to the identity of the exporter and the intermediate and ultimate consignee, as well as the ultimate destination of the container’s contents.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...