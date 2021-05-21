US govt says ISWAP won't get $7m bounty for Shekau's death | Ripples Nigeria

With widespread reports over the alleged death of the Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau at the hands of rivals in the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) the US State Department has clarified that the $7 million bounty will not be paid to the ISWAP terrorists.

According to a tweet issued on Friday, the US Government stated that the bounty is not meant for a group under ISIS.

The tweet reads, “News reports today indicate that Boko Haram terrorist Abubakar Shekau blew himself up in a confrontation with ISIS affiliates. Hey, ISIS guys.

READ ALSO: Boko Haram leader, Shekau, feared dead as ISWAP allegedly attacks Sambisa

“To clarify: no – you are not eligible for the reward for information on his identity or location. That’s not how the program works.”

For more info on the reward: https://t.co/YQUvBieMd2 https://t.co/TiuAZ3CCDt — Rewards for Justice (@RFJ_USA) May 20, 2021

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the U.S. Department of State designated Shekau a Specially Designated Global Terrorist in 2012, under Executive Order 13224 while placing a $7 million bounty on him.

By Mayowa Oladeji

Join the conversation

Opinions