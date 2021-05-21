US govt says ISWAP won't get $7m bounty for Shekau's death | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
US govt says ISWAP won’t get $7m bounty for Shekau’s death
With widespread reports over the alleged death of the Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau at the hands of rivals in the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) the US State Department has clarified that the $7 million bounty will not be paid to the ISWAP terrorists.
According to a tweet issued on Friday, the US Government stated that the bounty is not meant for a group under ISIS.
The tweet reads, “News reports today indicate that Boko Haram terrorist Abubakar Shekau blew himself up in a confrontation with ISIS affiliates. Hey, ISIS guys.
READ ALSO: Boko Haram leader, Shekau, feared dead as ISWAP allegedly attacks Sambisa
“To clarify: no – you are not eligible for the reward for information on his identity or location. That’s not how the program works.”
For more info on the reward: https://t.co/YQUvBieMd2 https://t.co/TiuAZ3CCDt
— Rewards for Justice (@RFJ_USA) May 20, 2021
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the U.S. Department of State designated Shekau a Specially Designated Global Terrorist in 2012, under Executive Order 13224 while placing a $7 million bounty on him.
By Mayowa Oladeji
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
With nothing to play for, Messi to miss Barca’s final game of season
Lionel Messi has been given the permission to miss Barcelona’s final La Liga game of the season against Eibar on...
Eight persons arrested after racist abuse of Spurs player on Twitter
Eight persons have been arrested and released under investigation after an unnamed Tottenham player was racially abused on Twitter. The...
Moses signs permanent deal with Spartak after completing loan stay
Former Super Eagles winger, Victor Moses has signed a permanent deal with Russian Premier League club Spartak Moscow. Moses linked...
Ex- Olympic champion, Lee Evans dies at 74
Former American sprinter, Lee Evans, is dead. He was 74. Former Green Eagles captain, Segun Odegbami, who is a close...
Manager Pirlo wins first trophy as Juventus beat Atalanta to lift Coppa Italia
Juventus have emerged winners of the Coppa Italia after seeing off Atalanta 2-1 in the final on Wednesday night. The...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s Kobocourse launches e-learning platform for content creators. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Kobocourse launches...
Nigeria’s KDL launches digital library for kids. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s KDL launches...
Kenya’s Mazi Mobility launches flagship electric motorcycle fleet. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenya’s Mazi Mobility...
Nigeria’s BFREE closes $800k seed round from VC. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s BFREE closes...
AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...